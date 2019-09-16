Bigg Boss 13: Have you seen these leaked pictures of the house?

Salman Khan is coming back with, yet another season of the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and we cannot wait for the day to come soon. The show is going to hit TV screens from September 29. There have been a lot of changes that the makers have planned for the season, the involvement of only celebrities being the major one. This season will reportedly revolve around the theme of horror. Apart from other changes, another which has been implemented is the change of location where the show takes place. This season, the show will take place in Mumbai’s Film City and not Lonavla.

Just like every year, the fans have been waiting to have a glimpse of how the house will look from inside. There were reports that the architect Omung Kumar and his wife have worked hard for this season’s show. Meanwhile, a few pictures of the house have leaked on social media. IndiaTV does not confirm the authenticity of these pictures as they have been taken from various fan pages and other social media platforms. No official picture or information has been led out by the makers yet.

Bigg Boss 13 premiere date and time

Have a look at the pictures of the house here:

The makers recently released the new promo of the show featuring the host in the attire of a cook. The promo was shared on the official handle with the caption, “#BiggBoss13 aa gaya hai parosne mad manoranjan! Dekhna na bhoole, #FirstDayFirstShow with @BeingSalmanKhan starting 29th September, 9 PM and Mon-Fri,10:30 PM. #BB13 #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss Anytime on @voot.”

