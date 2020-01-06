Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan shares heartfelt message for Rashami Desai, calls her the 'strongest soul' (In Pics)

TV actress Rashami Desai, best known for her role as Tapasya in Uttaran, is one of the popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Her stay in the BB house has definitely been a mixed bag right from finding love in Arhaan Khan, fighting with Sidharth Shukla to finding out about Arhaan having a child. Now, Arhaan Khan, who was evicted from the show last week after receiving the least number of votes from the audience, has shared a heartfelt message for Rashami.

Sharing some adorable pictures with Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan said, "Out of suffering have emerged the strongest soul; the most massive characters are seared with scars..... So proud of you @imrashamidesai".

Arhaan, who is dating Rashami Desai, had entered as a wild card and was evicted in just two weeks. The actor went on to claim that he wanted to propose to his lady love, and so deserved a second chance. While he did get the opportunity recently, with hardly any chemistry between them, the couple could not connect with the masses.

Post his exit from Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan Khan interacted with the media about his experience. Sharing that he was not expecting to get evicted, he said, “I was playing a strong game and was doing really good. I also had my strategies in place, played the tasks well and took a stand for what is right. I have no idea why I am the one who gets eliminated.”

A couple of weeks back, while interacting with host Salman Khan, Rashami Desai had opened up about her reasons for taking up the show. Desai mentioned that she wanted to help Arhaan’s career get a boost. Indianexpress.com asked Arhaan if participating with Desai was a wrong move, as he clearly got overshadowed by her. He replied, “If Rashami said that she thought about me and my career, then I am really happy. The way she stood for me throughout the show was commendable. We both played the game together, and quite well. As for being overshadowed, I don’t think that was the case at all. We both were partners in the game.”