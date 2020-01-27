Bigg Boss 13: 5 peppy videos of Shehnaaz Gill on her birthday that prove she's 'chota packet bada dhamaka'

The super entertaining contestant of Bigg Boss 13--Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is celebrating her birthday on January 27. Fondly called Sana and known as 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif,' Shehnaaz has left no stone unturned in giving her best to the reality show. She is probably one of the major reasons why the show is a super hit this season. One of the most loved contestants, Sana is known for her humorous and funny side. There have been many incidents inside the show that have forced her fans to watch the episode on repeat. Be it her morning dance, her fun with the host Salman Khan or her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla, Sana has made us all smile during the show.

On her birthday, let's revisit some of her best moments that made us fall in love with her even more:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page