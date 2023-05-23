Aditya Singh Rajput death case LIVE: Actor's mother reaches hospital; last rites to be performed today

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aditya Singh Rajput

Actor and casting coordinator Aditya Singh Rajput‘s death has come as a shock to the television industry. He was found dead in the bathroom of his home on Monday afternoon (May 22), Mumbai Police said. The 32-year-old actor was living in a shared apartment on the 11th floor of the Lashkaria Heights building in the posh Oshiwara area. Though there is no official word on the exact cause of his death, preliminary reports suggest it could probably be owing to a suspected drug overdose. The actor's body has been sent for a post-morterm, the report of which is awaited and the Oshiwara Police Station is conducting further investigations from all possible angles, said an official. Now, Aditya's mother and friend left for the hospital. The post-mortem is to be held at Siddharth Hospital at 11 am.

Many celebrities such as Suyyash Rai and Varun Sood took to social media to express their shock and grief over Rajput’s demise.

