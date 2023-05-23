Tuesday, May 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Aditya Singh Rajput death case LIVE: Actor's mother reaches hospital; last rites to be performed today
Live now

Aditya Singh Rajput death case LIVE: Actor's mother reaches hospital; last rites to be performed today

Aditya Singh Rajput was found unconscious in his Oshiwara home on Monday, by his house-help. Several people from the television industry have offered condolences. The post-mortem is to be held at Siddharth Hospital at 11 am.

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2023 10:03 IST
Aditya Singh Rajput
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aditya Singh Rajput

Actor and casting coordinator Aditya Singh Rajput‘s death has come as a shock to the television industry. He was found dead in the bathroom of his home on Monday afternoon (May 22), Mumbai Police said. The 32-year-old actor was living in a shared apartment on the 11th floor of the Lashkaria Heights building in the posh Oshiwara area. Though there is no official word on the exact cause of his death, preliminary reports suggest it could probably be owing to a suspected drug overdose. The actor's body has been sent for a post-morterm, the report of which is awaited and the Oshiwara Police Station is conducting further investigations from all possible angles, said an official. Now, Aditya's mother and friend left for the hospital. The post-mortem is to be held at Siddharth Hospital at 11 am.

Many celebrities such as Suyyash Rai and Varun Sood took to social media to express their shock and grief over Rajput’s demise.

 

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Aditya Singh Rajput death case LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 23, 2023 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Aditya's last rites to be performed at 12:30 pm

    According to Aditya Singh Rajput's family, the actor's last rites will be performed today at 12:30 pm.

    India Tv - Aditya Singh Rajput

    Image Source : FILE IMAGEAditya's family issues statement

     

  • May 23, 2023 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The actor's mother, who lives in Delhi, reached Mumbai today (May 23). She and one of Aditya's friends left for hospital. 

     

  • May 23, 2023 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Aditya's death

    The actor's maid noticed the fall and informed the building's security guard, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said. Aditya was living with his roommate.

     

  • May 23, 2023 9:51 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Police found injury marks above Aditya's ear and head

    The actor, model and casting coordinator was found dead in the washroom of his house on the afternoon of May 22. His friend discovered him dead in the house. He, along with the building watchman took him to a nearby hospital. The actor was declared dead on arrival. According to the information received from the police, Aditya had sustained two injuries, a cut above the ear and a head injury, indicating the possibility that the actor died after he allegedly slipped and fell in the bathroom. 

    READ MORE

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News