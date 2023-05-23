Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in bathroom: Police found injury marks above ear & head | TIMELINE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYA SINGH RAJPUT Aditya Singh Rajput

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Andheri, Mumbai. He was 32. The actor, model and casting coordinator was found dead in the washroom of his house on the afternoon of May 22. His friend discovered him dead in the house. He, along with the building watchman took him to a nearby hospital. The actor was declared dead on arrival. According to the information received from the police, Aditya had sustained two injuries, a cut above the ear and a head injury, indicating the possibility that the actor died after he allegedly slipped and fell in the bathroom.

The actor's mother, who lives in Delhi, will be reaching Mumbai today. One of Aditya's roommates had not gone home for a few days and the other left for work in the morning and returned late at night.

How did Aditya Singh Rajput die? Timeline

- Police said Rajput was not keeping well for the last few days. The maid claimed that the actor had cough, cold and nausea, adding that Aditya had partied on Sunday too. According to the maid's statement, Aditya woke up at 11 a.m. on Monday (May 23) and had paratha for breakfast, but after that he felt uneasy and kept vomiting, after which he asked her to cook khichdi for him.

- Between 2 pm and 2.30 pm, Aditya went to the bathroom. His house servant heard a loud fall and ran to see him, Aditya had fallen on the ground and had also suffered a minor injury.

- The house help ran downstairs and asked the watchman for help, according to whom-- some tiles in the bathroom were broken, went he entered to see Aditya.

- The watchman lifted Aditya, who had fainted, to the bed and called a doctor from a nearby hospital, who suggested that the actor needed to be shifted to the hospital.

- Aditya was taken to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari where he was declared brought dead. Presently the police is investigating the matter, the post-mortem will be done at Siddharth Hospital today at 11 am and the last rites will be performed today itself with the approval of the family.

