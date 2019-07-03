Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Dayaben found? Vibhuti Sharma to reportedly replace Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben

SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the favourite shows of television lovers. Unique characters and their funny ways of dealing with absurd situations intrigue viewers. Lately, the show has been hitting the headlines over Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's comeback. Disha Vakani has been on maternity leave for two years. While there were efforts to bring back the lead female character, Disha had her own terms. When after much persistence, makers fail to convince Disha to mould her terms and conditions, they decided to move further with fresh auditions.

Earlier, it was reported that Ami Trivedi, who is known for her roles such as Kittu in Kituu Sab Janti Hai and Kokila in popular comedy sitcom Papad Pol will step into the shoes of Disha Vakani. However, makers didn't confirm the reports. Even Ami denied being approached for the role. "No, I have not been approached, but my friends have been telling me that I should take up the role and would suit the character. I have not been offered the role, nor the makers have tried to reach me out," she was quoted as saying to Times of India.

However, now a report says that makers have finalised their new Dayaben. Yes, you read that right. Asit Modi, producer of the show have found their new Dayaben and if everything goes well, you might soon see your favourite character back. As per a report in Spotboye.com, Vibhuti Sharma, who has done small roles in shows such as Bade Acche Lagtey Hain and Humne Li Hai Shapat did her mock shoot recently leaving makers impressed. She looked and played out the closest to Disha, however, she has still not signed on the dotted lines.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers don't want to leave any stones unturned in finding new Dayaben. Hence, putting all rumours to rest, now it has been confirmed that Disha is not returning to the show.

Disha Vakani got married to Mayur Pandia back in 2015 and welcomed her first child in 2017. Recently she was in news for purchasing a brand new Audi car worth Rs 70 lakh for herself.