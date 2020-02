Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: It's 10th wedding anniversary celebration for Kartik and Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest update: The lovebirds of television Kartik and Naira will be seen celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The duo will be seen engaging in cute and loveable moments as they remember their 10 years of togetherness. Watch the video for full details.