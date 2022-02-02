Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MNS44637335 Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' to release on March 10

Director Pandiraj's much-awaited action entertainer "Etharkkum Thunindhavan", featuring actor Suriya in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on March 10. Breaking the news on his Twitter timeline, Pandiraj tweeted a poster of the film with a hashtag that read 'ET from March 10'.

The film, which has been produced by Sun Pictures, was originally supposed to release on February 4. However, the team chose to postpone the film's release after lockdown restrictions were imposed by the Tamil Nadu government to contain the spread of the third wave of the pandemic.

Sun Pictures too confirmed the film's release on March 10 with a tweet of its own. It said: "'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' is releasing on March 10th, 2022! See you soon in theatres!'"

The film, which features Priyanka Arul Mohan as its female lead, will also feature Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, M.S. Baskar and Soori, among others.

Music for the film is by D. Imman and cinematography is by ace cameraman Rathnavelu.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that like Suriya's other films in recent times, this film too will espouse a social cause.