Happy Birthday Shalini Ajith: Fans pour wishes for the actress

Malayalam actress and wife of souther superstar Thala Jith, Shalini Ajith is celebrating her 40th birthday today. Shalini who has primarily made a career for herself in Malayalam Films started her journey as a child artist in Malayalam film Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku. Shalini began her career as a lead actress with Aniyathipraavu that released in 1997. The film was a huge box office success. Shalini's father Babu migrated to Madras from his hometown Kollam to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor later he fulfilled his ambition through his children. Shalini's siblings Shamili and Richard are also actors. Very few know that Shalini has been a state-level badminton player.

Shalini and Ajith came close during the shoot of Amarkalam in 1999 and later tied the know in the year 2000. The couple is a proud parent of 2 children

Fans of the actress took to Twitter and social media handles to wish her on this special day.

