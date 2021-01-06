Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAYDUTT KGF: Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt's latest poster as Adheera looks powerful, teaser to be out on THIS date

KGF: Chapter 2 is probably one of the most-anticipated releases of the year 2021. Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon amongst others, the Prashanth Neel directorial happens to be the sequel of 2018 period-action blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Everyone is super excited for the same looking at the massive success of the first part. And to increase it a bit, the Bollywood actor Dutt on Wednesday took to social media and shared an intriguing first look poster of himself as Adheera. Not only this, but he even shared that the teaser of the film will be out on January 8 at 10:18 AM on the occasion of Yash's birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt shared the poster in which his character Adheera can be seen holding a metal sword. Alongside, he wrote in the caption, "2 days to go Presenting #Adheera. #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM."

Have a look at the same here:

"Adheera is one of the craziest characters I have played so far. He is fearless, powerful and ruthless. There was a lot of physical prep required to become Adheera, about one and a half hours to do the make-up to get the look and a lot of prep mentally to get into the skin of the character. The character required a lot from me in terms of these attributes," said Dutt.

"The film is a sequel to 'KGF Chapter 1', so you can expect all that and more. Yash and I have a face-off in the film, obviously which was a lot of fun. A lot of props were involved and the sequences are choreographed beautifully. The film is high on action. Other than that, I want the audience to enjoy the action in the film without saying too much," said Dutt.

Production on the movie was affected due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March. The work on the sequel resumed in August, with actors Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash joining the team. "KGF" follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The sequel also stars Srinidhi Shetty.

Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot🎥 The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life ⚔ @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always🔥

An end to the climax shoot👏Cant wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen🙏 pic.twitter.com/7EZSAnWehY — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 20, 2020

The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, brought by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Hombale Films and AA films.