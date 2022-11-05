Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film emerges as winner at ticket windows

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@C_HOWDHURY Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s latest release is ruling the ticket windows. Despite new Bollywood release, the film emerged as a winner. Kantara is leading the race currently and is still holding up well. While south films continue to make inroads in the northern regions, Kantara has trumped all regional hits this year, becoming one of the most discussed movies of 2022. Due to positive word of mouth, Kantara (Hindi) is enjoying a dreamy run at the theatres. It is now the seventh highest-grossing dubbed Hindi film.

Kantara Hindi Box Office Report

It has successfully completed three weeks in the theatres. According to trade reports, the Hindi version surpassed Rs 50-crore mark globally on November 4. Released on October 14, Kantara Hindi has received overwhelming reviews from the critics and the audience alike. It is doing phenomenally despite tough competition from Bollywood. ALSO READ: Mili Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor's film performs better than Double XL but is still POOR!

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "#Kantara is now the 7th highest grossing *dubbed* #Hindi film, Crosses ₹ 50 cr mark [Day 21]"

About Kantara

The Kannada period action thriller Kantara, which released countrywide on September 30, is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada and follows a Kambala champion, played by Shetty, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali. Kambala is an annual race that is held from November to March in coastal Karnataka, in which a jockey drives a pair of buffaloes, tied to the plough, through parallel muddy tracks.

Kantara is written, acted and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Hombale Films, the film features Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, Sapthami Gowda and Pramod Shetty in important roles.

The film has received a lot of love and support from dignitaries from different fields, ranging from Anil Kumble, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, superstar Rajinikanth to Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur and a few days back renowned Indian yoga guru, a spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also watch the film with his devotees in Bengaluru at his ashram.

