Dasara first look: Nani's 'rage is real' in new poster, leaves Aditi Rao Hydari & other celebs impressed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NANI Nani was last seen in the critically acclaimed film 'Shyam Singha Roy' opposite Sai Pallavi

On Sunday, Nani treated his fans by unveiling his first look from the film 'Dasara'. Taking to Instagram, Nani posted a poster in which he imparts a ferocious look with a rugged beard and messy hair. Sharing the look Nani wrote, " Rage is Real." Nani can also be seen sporting a red striped shirt with a lungi.

Take a look:

Nani's never-before-seen avatar has garnered several likes and comments. "So good," actor Aditi Rao Hydari commented. "Killer look," another user wrote. As per the poster, it seems like the movie is an action thriller. With mud all over his body, he has a couple of cheap liquor bottles kept in a saddle around his waist. Few other men are seen following him, in the poster.

'Dasara' is helmed by Srikanth Odela, while it is billed to be a thriller surrounding Singareni Coal Mines, Godavarikhani areas of Telangana state. Actress Keerthy Suresh, who has shared the screen space with Nani in 'Nenu Local', will be seen as the female lead in this movie. Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, and Zarina Wahab will be seen in supporting roles. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, Dasara has music by Santosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan ISC.

Yesterday, Nani had dropped a hint about the first-look poster from the film. "First look ? A glimpse ? Or both ? Tomorrow 11.34AM :) #DASARA", Nani's tweet reads.

Also read: Nani's time travel film Shyam Singha Roy to get Hindi remake, Shahid Kapoor or Ajay Devgn may star

Meanwhile, Nani was last seen in the critically acclaimed film 'Shyam Singha Roy' opposite Sai Pallavi. He will also be seen next in 'Ante Sundaraniki', which is set to go on floors soon.

Also read: Nani's Dasara erects village set for whopping Rs 12 crore?

-with IANS & ANI inputs