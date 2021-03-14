Laabam director SP Jananathan dies; Vijay Sethupati, Shruti Haasan and others mourn

Image Source : TWITTER/VIJAYFANSTREND Laabam director SP Jananathan dies

Tamil filmmaker SP Jananthan, who was undergoing treatment at a Chennai hospital, passed away on Sunday (March 14) after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was found unconscious on March 11 in his room and was admitted to the hospital. The filmmaker was said to be in critical condition. The reports state that the filmmaker went to his room and did not return after lunch so his assistant went to check in his room, where he was found unconscious.

Jananthan was working on the post-production of his upcoming film Laabam, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan. The news of his death has left the stars heartbroken. Sharing a picture of the filmmaker, Sethupati wrote, "Love u sir." Haasan also penned down a note saying, "It is with the heaviest Heart that We say good bye to #SPJananathan sir - it was a pleasure working with you sir Thankyou for your wisdom and kind words you will always be in my thoughts ! My deepest condolences to his family."

SP Jananthan is a national-award-winning filmmaker. He made his debut with Iyyarkai starring Arun Vijay and Shaam.