Who is Elvish Yadav's girlfriend? Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner & YouTuber reveals it's NOT Kriti Mehra

Elvish Yadav created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win Bigg Boss OTT 2. Even though he entered the show mid-way, his immense popularity helped him lift the trophy by defeating Abhishek Malhan. The YouTuber has also been hitting the headlines over his personal life after he talked to his girlfriend in the show. In an interview with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi, Elvish revealed his girlfriend is from Punjab. While it was rumoured that Kriti Mehra is his girlfriend, Elvish clarified that it is not her.

Who is Elvish Yadav's girlfriend?

Opening up about her dating life with Manu Punjabi, Elvish said, "I want to clarify all doubts of all people. She isn't who you think she is... the interview that you have seen... it's not her. She is not on social media. She is from Punjab. She lives in Punjab. She wants to keep her life private and doesn't want me to take her name." Manu also asked if she is the kind of girl he always wanted. To this, Elvish replied "Yes" with a smile on his face.

Elvish won Bigg Boss OTT 2

After eight long weeks, Elvish Yadav was declared the winner of Salman Khan-hosted show, while Abhishek Malhan was announced as the runner-up. The other finalists were Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt. The YouTuber from Haryana took home the trophy and Rs 25 lakh cash prize. Interestingly, he’s the first wild card to ever win a reality show. His journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2 was hilarious and fun-filled. Elvish used the words ‘Systumm hang’ quite often making it popular among his fans.

Elvish Yadav entered the show as a wildcard after four weeks and managed to carve a niche for himself in the house as well as among fans. Elvish had many heated arguments with Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar and Falaq Naaz. However, his friendship and loyalty for Abhishek did not go unnoticed and he was loved by the fans.

