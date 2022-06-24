Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls trailer: Ranveer crosses mountains & dark caves to get THIS for wife Deepika

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh will soon be seen taking an adventurous ride in Netflix special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. Ahead of the show's release, the makers dropped the trailer sharing a glimpse of Ranveer's ventures out in the jungle, doing his own stunts for the first time ever, while picking up new survival skills. Not just that, he will also be seen getting into the depths of the wild to find a rare gift for his lady love, Deepika Padukone in the forests of Serbia with viewers picking the course of his escapades. Yes, you read it right, Ranveer who never fails to make his lady love feel special will search for a special flower for Deepika.

In the trailer, he can be heard saying, "Pyaar ke liye log chaand taare tod ke laate hain, main Deepika ke liye ek phool tod ke laane waala hoon. Woh bahut special phool hai, woh kabhi marta nahi hai, bilkul meri pyaar ki tarah. (People move mountains for love, I’m going to get a special flower for Deepika. Just like my love, the flower never dies.)"

Take a look:

Talking about the show, Ranveer revealed that during his journey on Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, he felt fearful many times but he took the leap of faith to overcome his fears. "Sometimes fear can stop you and limit you. It can stop you from taking the next step, from growing and evolving. Don't let fear have that control or power over you. It will stop you."

"One has to keep moving forward. Fear is one thing that when you experience it you must feel it, deal with it, process it and overcome it. You have to take that leap of faith," Singh added.

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls marks Ranveer's OTT debut.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

Ranveer Singh was last seen on the screen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will be next seen in Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

