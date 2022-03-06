Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ALTBALAJI/KARANVIRBOHRA Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra breaks down while recalling wife Teejay Sidhu's miscarriage, hugs Nisha Rawal

Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show 'Lock Upp' has been entertaining the audience, all thanks to its controversial set of contestants. The recent episode showed the celebrities digging into their deep dark secrets. Among those were Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey and Karanvir Bohra who opened up about their life in front of the cameras. It all happened when everyone was asked to gather outside and speak about the importance of mental health. During the same, Nisha started talking about her bipolar disorder and the death of her baby in her pregnancy. As soon as she shared the same, it made Karanvir emotional and he ran to the washroom to vent his heart out. Shivam ram to console him and finds that he has locked himself from inside.

Later when the Naagin actor came out, he asked everyone to sit down so that he could also share his heart out. He hugged Nisha tightly and then said, "Before Gia we lost a baby during COVID. We were so scared to not tell anyone about it because we didn't want people to say 'Arre yaar ye kya hogaya, kaise hogaya, kyu hogaya'. Maybe to protect ourselves we didn't want to say. We had to lie from our own family, from our own relatives. When we talk about mental health issues come from home only.

They start from home, because ghar waale kuch bolte hain, maybe they don't mean it, they speak out of concern. Her family does not know, my family does not know. At that point we felt we lost emotional well-being, mental health. Start from your own house mental health. It is ok to be bipolar, transwoman or lose things in life, to be older. It is just ok to be alive."

For those unversed, Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu became parents to their child Gia Vanessa Snow in December 2020. The couple previously had two baby girls named--Bella and Vienna.

Coming back to the show, it is produced by Ekta Kapoor and live-streams on digital platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, model Poonam Pandey, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, self-styled godman Swami Chakrapani, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat among others are currently locked inside the controversial show.