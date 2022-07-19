Koffee with Karan 7, E3: Samantha blames Karan Johar for 'unhappy marriages'; Akshay Kumar reacts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHAVANP6 Karan Johar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar

Koffee With Karan 7, Episode 3 PROMO: Host Karan Johar is back with another episode of his exclusive chat show. This time he is all set to welcome Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar as guests. The promo of the upcoming episode was dropped on Tuesday (July 19) and we see, the actress, who will be making her debut on the celebrity chat show this season, blaming Karan Johar for 'unhappy marriages.'

Koffee with Karan 7 promo video

The episode's promo, as expected, hints at lively conversations, candid chats, glamour, secrets and witty one-liners delivered by Samantha and Akshay. The Khiladi made a dashing entry to the show, carrying Samantha in his arms.

In a segment of the video, The Family Man 2 actress tells show's host Karan Johar that 'he is a reason for unhappy marriages.' Listening to this, Akshay broke out in laughter and said 'mill gaya jodhidar, ab tu dekh (Got a partner-in-crime, now wait and watch).

Recollecting the Chris Rock-Will Smith Oscars slap controvery, Johar candidly asks Akshay, "What would you do if Chris Rock made a joke about Tina (Twinkle Khanna)?" To this, he replied, “I would pay for his funeral,” he says so while suggesting that no one gets to mess with Mrs Khiladi. Next, for Samantha, Karan Johar weeded out her preference for the best dancer in the industry by asking, "If you had to host your best friend’s bachelor party, which two Bollywood hunk would you hire to dance?" to this, she replied, "Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh."

Dropping the promo, Karan wrote, "We can’t wait to see this quirky pair team up on the Koffee couch! Get ready for episode 3 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran." ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar questions Janhvi Kapoor about having sex with ex. Actress responds

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 airs exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.