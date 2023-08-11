Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gifts his chain to Elvish Yadav, fans unhappy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BIGGBOSS_TAK Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the show got its top 5 finalists Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, and Manisha Rani after Jiya Shankar got evicted due to fewer votes. Apart from this, what remained the highlight of the episode was an argument between Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. For those unversed, the duo has played together during their Bigg Boss journey along with Manisha Rani.

However, in a recent episode, Elvish Yadav was heard expressing his disappointment with Malhan in front of Pooja Bhatt. Yadav was heard discussing Malhan's opinion on a wild card contestant and how he cannot consider a wild card entry a winner. As the episode progresses, the inmates were seen seated together around the living area and discussing the same. Further, Malhan leaves the conversation mid-way and walks out.

After the incident, Elvish Yadav joins Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Jiya Shankar outside in the couch area. Yadav and Malhan share their point of view and the audience saw a slight disagreement between them. While Malhan called him a 'gadha' for not understanding the nature of the reality show, Yadav replied by saying he would have not taken the comment if it came from someone else.

Following this, Jiya Shankar was eliminated from the house. Later, Yadav and Malhan were seen seated in the bathroom area where the latter gifted his chain to him. But, Malhan's fans are not happy with this. Taking it to Twitter, one user wrote, "Bhai #FukraInsaan tumhari ye acchai tumko le dubegi....Ye baith ke #PoojaBhat ke samne tumhare against bol raha hae aur tum.... chalo yaar karlo ye bi.." Another fan wrote, "Abhishek always been straight forward with all hm's ... He likes elvish no doubt but when it comes to win everyone one want to win .. and he deserves to win more than anyone in that house."

