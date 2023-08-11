Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar-Shehnaaz Gill starrer to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA KAPOOR Thank You For Coming poster

After promising roles in Afwah and Bheed, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in a chick flick, Thank You For Coming. Co-starring internet sensations Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi, the film has been directed by Karan Boolani and backed by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on October 6 this year.

The cast and the makers shared multiple posters of Thank You For Coming recently and announced the release date of the film. In one of the many posts, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Kaccha pyaar, Kaminapan aur Kalesh in the biggest chick flick of the year!!!! See you in theatres on the 6th of October."

The poster of Thank You For Coming looks grand as Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi are spotted partying. Wine, confetti, sultry outfits, and whatnot!

Thank You For Coming got its entry at the Toronto Film Festival and will be premiered at the prestigious film festival. It is said to bring a refreshing change to Indian cinema with a vibrant star cast. Sharing the poster, Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Crying and screaming and jumping! We are honoured to unveil our film #ThankYouForComing as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023!! See you at our gala premiere! #ThankYouForComingAtTIFF."

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bheed opposite Rajkummar Rao and Afwah co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut this year with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Dolly Singh earlier appeared in the Netflix show Bhaag Beanie Bhaag co-starring Swara Bhasker. She was also seen in Double XL and Modern Love Mumbai.

