Sussanne Khan squashes rumours of getting arrested at Mumbai club: Speculations are incorrect & irresponsible

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUZKR Sussanne Khan squashes rumours of getting arrested at Mumbai club

Celebrities including Sussanne Khan, Guru Randhawa, Suresh Raina and others were said to be booked by Mumbai Police at a club in Andheri for violating COVID19 norms. It was said that the celebrities, managers and hotel staff were arrested and later released on bail. However, Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to clear the air and revealed that she wasn't arrested but asked to wait for a few hours as Mumbai Police raided the club. She also extended her gratitude to Mumbai Police for their selfless service.

Sussanne Khan wrote, "A humble clarification: Last night I was at a close friend's birthday dinner & a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly Club at JW Marriott, Sahar. At 2.30 am the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculations by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible."

She added, "I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement. I have utmost regard & respect for the Mumbai Police and for all the selfless efforts in keeping us Mumbaikars safe. Without their constant vigilance for public welfare, we would not feel safe."

Earlier in the day, Guru Randhawa's team had also issued a statement saying that the singer deeply regrets the unintentional incident. "Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities' decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials," read a statement issued on behalf of the singer by his management team.

"He promises to comply with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well," the statement added.

Police book 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina & some other celebrities under Section 188, 269, 34 of IPC & provisions of NMDA after a raid at Dragonfly pub for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit & not following COVID norms: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

Along with singer Guru Randhawa, cricketer Suresh Raina was also booked, according to ANI. Section 188 refers to the disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of NMDA.

The Maharashtra government had declared a night curfew in the municipal corporation areas amid the concerns over the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant spreading in Britain.