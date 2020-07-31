Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUSTICE.FOR.SUSHANT.SIR Sushant Singh Rajput Death case: Political parties unite in Bihar for justice

Amid the ongoing controversy over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, political parties in Bihar are seen standing together for the sake of justice for the actor. Meanwhile, after the petition filed by Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for the transfer of this case from Patna to Mumbai, the Bihar government has also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court.

Information and Public Relations Minister Neeraj Kumar said it is a judicial process. He said after the FIR by Sushant's father was registered, the Bihar Police is investigating the matter in Mumbai even in the time of coronavirus. The whole country wants to know the truth and the Bihar government is with the truth.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Premaranjan Patel called the Bihar government's step to file a caveat "a right one". He said that the Bihar police have reached Mumbai for investigation but there is no expected cooperation.

He said that the Home Minister of Maharashtra has refused the demand for a CBI inquiry. He added that the BJP is with Sushant's family. There should be a fair investigation and a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Senior Congress leader Lallan Kumar said that the Congress also stands with Sushant's family. He said there should be a CBI inquiry into the matter and the FIR lodged in Patna should be investigated by the Bihar Police itself.

He said that the Congress would also oppose the petition filed by Rhea.

State vice-president of the Youth RJD Ajit Yadav said their leader Tejashwi Yadav is determined to bring the truth before the people. The RJD has been standing with Sushant's family from the beginning and the party will ensure justice for Sushant.

