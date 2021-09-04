Shang-Chi Box Office Collection Day 1: The superhero film make a heroic start in India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DORKSOFPREY Shang-Chi Box Office Collection Day 1

The much-awaited movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang Chi And The Legend Of Ten Rings has finally hit the theatres on 3rd September 2021. The film promised a package of exciting action and a thrilling story and fulfilled it gloriously. The film brought a sense of relief to the distributors and theatre owners as well. With theatres opening with big releases like Shang Chi And The Legend Of Ten Rings and Fast and Furious 9 this weekend, the box office is on fire!

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to revealed that Shang Chi had a heroic start at the Indian box office. The film earned Rs 3.35 cr on the first day. He wrote, "#Marvel brings cheer to the #Indian #BO, yet again… #ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings - the new superhero film - takes a heroic start… Emerges the first choice of moviegoers in #India… Biz is expected to grow over the weekend… Fri ₹ 3.25 cr Nett. #India biz. All versions."

According to film trade analysts, the PVR chain alone has sold 28,772 tickets in advance, totalling Rs 57 Lakh approx. To put things to perspective, this is almost 3 times Akshay Kumar's film BellBottom, setting for a very good start in multiplexes. While it is projected that Shang-Chi is in store for a Labor Day opening weekend record of $45M-$50M at 4,200+ theatres in the US and Canada, it has already had an excellent start in India.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, the movie stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, with Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung. 'Shang Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings' released in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.