SC to hear plea seeking release of Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Jhund' on OTT platform on May 6

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea challenging the Telangana High Court order staying the proposed release of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Hindi movie 'Jhund' on the Over the Top (OTT) platform on May 6. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions that the film, which was earlier released in theatres on March 4, is scheduled to be released on the OTT platform and the high court's status quo order is coming in between.

"The OTT release date was announced in March and on Friday, a one-line order was passed by the Telangana High Court,” senior advocate C A Sundaram said. The senior lawyer said the challenge to the movie had already been dismissed earlier. “We will list it tomorrow,” the CJI said.

The high court, on April 29, ordered status quo concerning the release of the movie on OTT platforms in its interim order passed on the plea of Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar and fixed June 9 as the next date of hearing. The plea alleged copyright violation by the makers of 'Jhund'. ALSO READ: Jhund: Telangana High Court slaps Rs 10 lakh cost on filmmaker seeking stay on Amitabh Bachchan starrer

Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku is a sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The film gives a glimpse of the universe of a notorious street gang that engages in petty crimes and other illegal activities and how they're shaped into a football team by Big B's character of a coach. The film has been directed by National Award-winning director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule.

The film was released in cinemas on March 4, 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.

(With PTI inputs)