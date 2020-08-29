Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rhea Chakraborty quizzed by CBI for 7 hrs, asked about splurging with Sushant's credit card

The CBI's Special Investigation Team on Saturday questioned Rhea Chakraborty for over seven hours in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea, who arrived at the DRDO guesthouse around 1.30 p.m., was quizzed by CBI's Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad, and left around 8.20 p.m. with a Mumbai Police escort.

According to CBI sources, Rhea was questioned about the claim that she used to splurge on shopping using Sushant's credit card according to the statement of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

"However, Rhea, during her questioning, kept on refuting the allegation of spending a lot from Sushant's credit card," a source said.

The source added that Rhea was also questioned about the details of Sushant's treatment, why he used to stay at Waterstone resort and what he discussed about his dream project.

Rhea remained "defensive" in most of her replies and the agency will again summon her for questioning, the source said.

On Friday, the CBI questioned Rhea for over 10 hours.

Besides Rhea, the CBI has also questioned Pithani and Sushant's personal staffer Neeraj Singh.

The CBI team arrived in Mumbai last Thursday, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal agency's probe and has twice visited the Bandra flat, where the actor was found dead on June 14. The CBI has also visited Cooper Hospital twice and took the details of Sushant's autopsy, as well as the Waterstone resort where the actor had spent two months.

The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the order of the Central government after a request from the Bihar government after a complaint was filed by Sushant's father K.K.Singh.

The CBI has booked Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, ex-manager Shruti Modi and unknown others in the case.

