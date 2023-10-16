Parineeti Not on HONEYMOON with Raghav Chadha, Enjoying Girls Trip in Maldives | PIC INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti not on honeymoon with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra has been hogging the limelight ever since she tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. After conquering the Lakhme Fashion realm wearing Sindoor (vermilion) and chooda (bangles), Parineeti Chopra is off to the Maldives with her girls gang. Taking to Instagram she shared pictures from her holiday and wrote," wrote, “Not on my honeymoon. #Girlstrip”.

In the photo, the actress is seen holding a cup of coffee in her hand which is filled with chooda. In the second photo, she captures a beautiful landscape.

For the unversed, Raghav and Parineeti, who tied the knot on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, have not gone on honeymoon till now. On professional front, she was seen in ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie was released on October 6.

WHEN PARINEETI STUNS EVERYONE AT LAKME FASHION WEEK

Parineeti left everyone in awe with her enchanting appearance as a newlywed. Dressed in a resplendent ivory saree adorned with shimmer, she draped a dupatta gracefully over her shoulders, giving it the allure of a flowing cape. The traditional pink chooda and a vibrant sindoor on her forehead added a touch of cultural elegance to her attire. Her ensemble was completed with a selection of exquisite diamond accessories, making her radiate with a timeless charm.

PARINEETI AND RAGHAV CHADHA WEDDING

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Sharing the wedding pictures on her Instagram handle, Parineeti wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time… So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other… Our forever begins now.”

