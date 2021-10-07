Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/INSTAGRAM/ POOJA BHATT Mumbai Drug case: Pooja Bhatt accused of putting NCB informer's life at risk, actress reacts

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with others were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai. Aryan was taken into the custody on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner. Amid the whole controversy, actress Pooja Bhatt came out in support of the actor. Now, the actress got accused of putting the life of NCB's informer in the ongoing drug case at risk. A journalist on Twitter accused Bhatt of putting the man's life at risk by taking his name. Reacting to which Pooja Bhatt said she did not name anyone.

Pooja in her defence, said that she did not name anyone and also advised the informer to refrain from taking selfies and posting them on social media. She tweeted, "I have not taken their name if you use your eyes to actually ‘see’ & re-read my tweet. Or is that too much to ask? Advise the said person to refrain from taking & then leaking such glorious ‘selfies’ next time as they go viral. Discretion is the better part of valour, is it not?"

Earlier, questioning the involvement of a detective by the NCB, Pooja Bhatt wrote, "And then we have those, who would fail to be cast as ‘private detectives’ in the most archaic Bollywood film.Fact is stranger than fiction & replete with far more clichés. Time to change ‘Looks like a Bollywood villain’ to ‘Looks like a Pvt Detective outsourced by a Govt agency."

Replying to this tweet, the journalist, wrote, "An informer can be with police/ED/CBI/NIA/NCB. & informer could be anyone. Passing information and helping busting of a racket is not a crime. U are putting their lives in danger by taking their names. Drug peddlers might attack informers now. You can also help and be in raid."

Pooja Bhatt tweet comes after a selfie of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan with a bald man during his interrogation with the NCB went viral on social media. Later, the agency issued a clarification that "the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB."

