Maharashtra crisis: Bollywood reacts to new CM Eknath Shinde's appointment & Uddhav Thackeray's resignation

Maharashtra crisis: Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to share their opinion on new CM Eknath Shinde's appointment and the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena's rebel group leader Eknath Shinde was on Thursday announced as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, heading a government supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the stunning announcement after calling on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Shinde this afternoon.

Actor Prakash Raj was among several celebrities who lauded Uddhav Thackeray, after the latter chose to resign as Maharashtra Chief Minister late on Wednesday, saying the people would stand by him for the way he had handled the state. Taking to Twitter soon after Thackeray announced his resignation, leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Prakash Raj said: "You did great dear sir Uddhav Thackeray and I'm sure people of Maharashtra will stand by you for the way you handled the state. The Chanakyas may eat laddoos today but your genuinity will linger longer. More power to you."

Prakash Raj wasn't the only one to express support for Thackeray. Several other people including stars from Bollywood expressed support for him including Urmila Matondkar, Riteish Deshmukh, Swara Bhasker, Rajshri Deshpande, and Kubbra Sait among others.

Actress Urmila Matondkar tweeted: "Thank you Uddhav Thackeray ji for your leadership in the most trying times of Covid and keeping our state away from communal hatred and bigotry. Your leadership has been exemplary, unbiased, courageous, responsible, transparent, communicative. Jai Maharashtra!"

"A big thank you to Shri #UddhavThackeray ji for being progressive, proactive, and caring Chief Minister of Maharashtra.Thank you for guiding & communicating with us citizens during the most difficult and dark times that humanity has ever faced -the covid pandemic. @OfficeofUT," Riteish, whereas, Swara Bhasker wrote, "Thank you for your leadership @OfficeofUT U were unbiased & a responsible Leader of the State, transparent, communicative & assuring during COVID-19 crisis. Ur conduct turned critics like me into admirers. Work of Maha adm under u has been laudable. Go long & go strong."

Take a look at how Bollywood celebs reacted to new CM Eknath Shinde appointment & Uddhav Thackeray's resignation:

