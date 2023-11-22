'Lip fillers ka machar kata hai': Netizens troll Bhumi Pednekar over her hospital selfie

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar needs no introduction being one of the talented actresses of Bollywood. She always makes heads turn with her glamorous pictures on social media. The actress took to social media to share a bunch of pictures of herself from the hospital. She updated fans that she had been stricken with Dengue fever. Along with the post she has written in the caption, "Ek Dengue ke machar ne, mujhe 8 din ka massive torture de diya. But today I woke up feeling like a WOW, so I had to click a selfie.

Guys be careful, cause the last few days were extremely tough for my family and I. Mosquito repellents are a must right now. Keep your immunity up. High pollution levels have most of our immunities compromised. Quite a few people I know have gotten dengue recently. Yet again ek invisible virus ne halat kharab kar di :) Thank you my doctors for taking such good care of me @hindujahospital @bajankhusrav #DrAgarwal.....Big shout out to the nursing, kitchen and cleaning staff who were so kind and helpful. Most of all Maa, samu and my Tanu @sumitrapednekar @samikshapednekar @tanumourya745".

However, as soon as she dropped the pictures, fans wished her well. But, also garnered mixed reactions due to her lip fillers which is evident as pointed out by a few fans on social media who started trolling her. One user wrote, "Lips pe kat kr gaya hai kiya machar sooj gaye hai". Dengue ka machhar lagta hai lips ko jada kata". Another user said, "That lips are being irritated". "Lips pe bhi kaata hai isko", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the crime thriller The Lady Killer alongside Arjun Kapoor. Rajender Joshi runs a pharmacy in Nainital. Due to slumps in his life; he looks for a new frontier and has aspirations of opening his own diagnostic centre in the city. He is also in an affair with a married woman Gajra.

For the unversed, Bhumi Pednekar rose to fame after playing the role of an overweight bride in the romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She has other notable works including Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Badhai Do, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh among others.

