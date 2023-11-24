Farrey team including Alizeh Agnihotri on India TV; talks about story, film's message and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Farrey

The team of Farrey including Alizeh Agnihotri, Prasanna Bisht, Zeyn Shaw and Sahil Mehta appears on India TV on Friday. The film is released in cinemas on November 24 and is garnering positive response from the audience as well as film critics. During the special show on India TV, Alizeh's uncle Salman Khan also praises the performance of the complete team of Farrey and wish them luck.

On the show, the host of the show, senior anchor Saurav Sharma, asked Salman about Salim Khan's reaction to the film. In reply, the Tiger 3 actor said that we as a family still take advise of Salim Khan regarding the script of any project and Farrey's script is also strong and when the script is strong, the film is bound to be loved by the audience.

Salman Khan's gives success mantra

During the virtual interaction with the Farrey team on India TV, Salman Khan congratulated the entire team on the release of the film. He said that there is only one mantra for success and that is hard work. Therefore, Salman Khan said that Alizeh had started working hard even before the shooting of the film started, which can be seen from the praise the film is garnering. Salman also remembered his debut and said that Sooraj Barjatya gave me a break and now Alizeh is getting a break from this film. This story is very powerful, so this film will also go far ahead.

