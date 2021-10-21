Drugs-on-Cruise-Case: Aryan Khan's judicial custody extended till Oct 30, HC to hear bail plea on Oct 26

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aryan Khan's judicial custody extended till Oct 30

A special NCB court in Mumbai on Thursday (October 21) extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and other accused till October 30 in connection with the drugs on cruise case. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and are presently lodged in Arthur Road Jail and Byculla Jail. Earlier in the day, Bombay High Court said that it will hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26 (Tuesday). The star kids's lawyer Satish Maneshinde informed. He asked the court that the matter should be heard by video conferencing but the judge refused.

In the morning, superstar Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan Khan who is lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. Aryan became very emotional after seeing his father, who consoled him saying everything will be fine as the matter is in High Court now. ​According to jail authorities, the accused were not allowed to have visitors earlier in the wake of the Covid-19 but the restrictions were eased starting today. The prison authorities started allowing the family members of prisoners to visit them from Thursday morning. Heavy police security was also deployed outside the jail premises. Shah Rukh Khan consoles emotional Aryan Khan upon meeting him in Arthur Road Jail | Video

Shah Rukh Khan left after spending 20 minutes with his son. In the wake of the COVID-19, the visitors are restricted from having any physical contact with the jail inmates and thus, Shah Rukh met son Aryan through a glass wall and talked to him through an intercom.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha's bail plea was rejected by a special NDPS court in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon (October 20). His advocates then immediately filed an appeal in the HC, challenging the lower court's order. The appeal is likely to be mentioned by Aryan Khan's lawyers before a single bench of Justice N W Sambre.

