Image Source : TWITTER/BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS Billboard Music Awards 2021: BTS, The Weeknd to Dua Lipa, here's complete list of nominees

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards unveiled this year's list of nominees. The Music Awards announced that artists like DaBaby, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and The Weeknd and more go head-to-head for top honours. Morgan Wallen, who drew controversy earlier this year over a video of him saying a racial slur, is also nominated in six categories but has been barred from appearing on the award show. He has apologised for his behaviour.

According to E!News, first-time nominee DaBaby is leading the pack with 11 Billboard Music Award nominates, followed by Pop Smoke with 10 and Gabby Barrett with nine. Other notable Billboard nominees include Bad Bunny, Juice WRLD, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and Drake.

The annual event will occur on May 23, as it is returning to its usual month after the pandemic postponed last year's ceremony to October. NBC will broadcast the show from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

Here is the complete list of nominations below!

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Jhene Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Female Rap Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

ABC

by Taboola

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Ozuna

J Balvin

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalia

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga

Eslabon Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen.

(-ANI)