'All yours': Did Janhvi-Shikhar make their relationship official? Check their Insta PDA

Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted with Shikhar Pahariya and her sister khushi Kapoor at an eatery in Mumbai

In the world of Bollywood romance, there's no shortage of captivating tales, and the rumored relationship between Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya is no exception. While the duo hasn't officially acknowledged their connection, their every move seems to spark dating speculations that keep fans buzzing with excitement.

The latest chapter in their enigmatic story unfolded at a star-studded Diwali gathering hosted at the residence of fashion maven Manish Malhotra. Onlookers couldn't help but notice Janhvi and Shikhar sharing joyful moments, igniting the rumor mill once again. Their chemistry seemed to be more than just friendship.

Adding to the intrigue, Shikhar left an endearing comment on one of Janhvi's Instagram posts, instantly captivating the attention of their social media followers. Could this be a subtle confirmation or just a playful tease? Fans eagerly await more clues in this unfolding love story, which continues to be one of Bollywood's most tantalising mysteries.

Janhvi's close friend Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, recently posted a video on his Instagram account featuring Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi's rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya. In the post, Shikhar was seen dacing with an unidentified woman, following Janhvi in the comments section inquired about her, and in reply, Shikhar wrote, ''I'm all yours.'' However, all these conversation has been removed now.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was recently spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and birthday girl Khushi Kapoor. The video of the trio coming out of the restaurant went viral on social media recently.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in a Telugu flick titled Devara alongside Jr NTR. It will also mark her debut in the Telugu cinema.

