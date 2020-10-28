Alia Bhatt is India’s most attractive celebrity while Big B becomes the most respected, says survey

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ALIAABHATT/@AMITABHBACHCHAN The latest survey involved 60,000 people from various cities.

In most cases celebrities are the faces of a brand and gain popularity as they build an image in front of their fans. Recently, a survey was done to study ‘Celebrities as Human Brands.’

The name of the research is TIARA which stands for Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect and Appeal. The report which is called TIARA Research Report on Celebrities as Human Brands, was presented by former cricketer and Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri and chief mentor of the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB), Sandeep Goyal.

The study was conducted by a Japanese organization called Rakuten which revealed in its 2020 report that Amitabh Bachchan is the most respected celebrity in India. Alia Bhatt became the most attractive one, while Virat and Anushka are the most trusted celebrity couple.

The 48-page long survey analysed 180 celebs on their unique and different qualities. It involved 60,000 respondents within 23 cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Agra, Ludhiana, Patna and more. It stated that most Indians identify themselves with Aayushmann Khurrana, followed by Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

That’s not all, the research also told about the most controversial celebs. Alia-Ranbir became the most controversial celebrity couple, where as Kangana Ranaut and Salman Khan bagged the first position as individuals in Bollywood specifically. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya was termed as the most controversial celebrity.

Talking about Bollywood the research revealed that, India’s most beautiful is Deepika Padukone, most appealing is Akshay Kumar, India’s heartthrob is Ranbir Kapoor while most sexy is Priyanka Chopra.

In sports, MS Dhoni has been termed as the most down to earth personality meanwhile, the most reliable is Saina Nehwal according to the survey.

