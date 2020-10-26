Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic shares awwdorable video of her playtime with son Agastya

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NATASASTANKOVIC__ Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son adorable video

Actress Natasa Stankovic is spending some quality time with her new-born son Agastya. Hardik Pandya’s wife and ex-Bigg Boss contestant shared yet another video playing with her little one.

In the video she is seen talking to him as he is trying to touch her nose. She captioned her post with a heart emoji.

Take a look at Natasa Stankovic’s video here:

As soon as the video landed on Insta, fans could not help but gush over the lovely little munchkin. In no time the couple’s admirers started dropping comments like “cutie”, some wrote, “adorable.” Meanwhile, many expressed themselves by posting hearts.

Talking about Hardik Pandya, he is currently in UAE to play for his team Mumbai Indians for the ongoing Indian Premier League. Natasa keeps sharing posts that she misses him.

Earlier, Hardik opened up about leaving Natasa and his newborn son. He said, “It has been just a fantastic time for me to spend even 15 days, before I left for UAE, with my child and Natasa. It is one of the toughest things. That is why I told Natasa as well that if it is going to pain this much, I will make it worth it.”

Hardik and Natasa had their first born Agastya on July 30. The duo took to their social media a few weeks before the arrival of their baby to inform fans that they are expecting.

Natasa posted with a caption saying, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes”

On the other hand, Natasa, on the work front, was last seen in Swara Bhasker’s web series Flesh which released at the starting of this year.

