Kareena Kapoor shares 12 years old throwback pic with hubby Saif Ali Khan, calls him “my love”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are easily the ‘it couple’ of B-town who look great with eachother. The duo who are also popularly known as Saifeena have a separate fanbase and are loved and admired all around the globe.

Although Saif is not on social media but his begum Kareena keeps giving a glimpse of herself and ‘her love’ to her fans on Instagram. Recently, Bebo took to her Insta handle and shared a yet another click with her hubby. The picture is a throwback from one of their vacations in Greece when the two were dating eachother.

In the photo, Saif is seen hugging the actress while they both pose for camera. Kareena captioned the image saying, “My love and me at the Acropolis Athens 2008.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post here:

Meanwhile, on the personal front Bebo recently celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary with husband Saif Ali Khan. She took to her social media handle to share the secret of marriage along with a picture of the actor with herself. She wrote, “Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved spaghetti and wine... and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here’s to eternity and beyond”.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 and have a son together named Taimur Ali Khan. The duo are all set to welcome their second child soon.

On the work front, Kareena recently wrapped up her shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan and is slated for a Christmas release next year. Talking about Saif, he will be next seen in Adipurush along with South actor Prabhas.

