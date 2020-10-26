Mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump while cheering for hubby Virat Kohli during RCB vs CSK match

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka flaunts baby bump during RCB vs CSK

Actress Anushka Sharma is a constant support for her hubby Virat Kohli and is often spotted cheering for him in the matches.

Once again, the mommy-to-be Anushka, was seen rooting for the Royal Challenger Bangalore’s captain Virat Kohli while he was playing for his team in RCB vs CSK.

Anushka once again proudly flaunted her baby bump in a bright red dress and golden hoop earrings as she was clicked while clapping and smiling. She also wore a watch and ring to team up her look.

The actress photos went viral after the match and many fan pages of her and her husband shared the pictures. Take a look.

Virat’s team RCB lost the match by 8 wickets.

Anushka Sharma is currently spending time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the UAE, where the latest edition of Indian Premier League is being held. Last month, Anushka and Virat had announced that they are set to be parents for the first time. They will welcome their first born in January 2021.

On a related note, the actress recently penned down gender equality and about the privilege of having a male child.

Anushka wrote, "In our society having a male child is seen as a 'privilege.' Of course, it's no more privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic view. The only 'privilege' is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl. That's your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don't think of it as a PRIVILEGE."

She further added, "The gender of the child doesn't make you privileged but it is actually the responsibility you owe to society to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected."

