Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Poetry of Kaagaz in Salman Khan's voice is the calm we need in the hustle of life. Watch video

Pankaj Tripathi's film 'Kaagaz' released on 7th January. The film is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production. While this film is getting a lot of love from the audience, the poetry in the voice of superstar Salman Khan in this film is also grabbing a lot of attention from the people. After the film's release, the makers have also released video of the poem in which the 'Dabangg' actor is seen explaining the iimportance of a piece of paper in one's life. The poem has some scenes from the film featuring Pankaj Tripathi.

Meanwhile, the actor recently took to Instagram and announced teh release of the film. He wrote alongside, "Na zinda. Na murda. Na bhoot. Aakhir kya hai Bharat Lal Mritak? Jaan-ne ke liye dekhiye #Kaagaz. Streaming now on @zee5premium. #ProofHaiKya."

Coming back to the poem, it is the first time that Salman has given his voice to a poetry. It begins with the lines, "Kuch nahi hai, magar hai sab kuch bhi, kya ajab cheez hai yeh Kaagaz bhi." It is composed by Rahul Jain and the beautiful lyrics have been penned down by Aseem Ahmed Abbassee. Listen to the soulful poem here:

Kaagaz was shot at Kanduni village in Sitapur district, about 60 km from Lucknow. The film's story is based on the life of Lal Bihari, a farmer and social activist from a small village named Amilo in Azamgarh.

In the film, Tripathi plays a bandmaster who discovers he is officially dead in government records and decides to set things right and prove that he is alive.

The film makers are holding a special screening using the mobile movie theatre technology in Sitapur district

Watch Kaagaz trailer here: