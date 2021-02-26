Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONAS Nick Jonas' new album 'Spaceman' to release on March 12

American singer Nick Jonas has announced that his third solo album, titled Spaceman, the album with 11 tracks is scheduled to hit the stores on March 12. Nick will perform the tracks from his album for the first time on the popular show Saturday Night Live, besides hosting the show on February 27. The episode marks his debut as a Saturday Night Live host and this will be his second time performing solo as a musical guest, beyond performing with the Jonas Brothers.

Nick took to his Instagram to announce the news. The singer wrote, "The Spaceman era has begun. So excited to be starting this journey with all of you. I made this album while doing what most of us have been doing during this past year, sitting at home getting used to the new normal and hoping for better days ahead. There are four central themes we will explore on this album... Distance. Indulgence. Euphoria. Commitment."

"Music has always connected the world and helped us to heal. I hope this music helps you on your journey through space and time... Thank you," he added.

Further, Nick wrote, " Spaceman (the song) is officially out now and the album is available for pre-order before it lands on March 12th."

Additionally, Jonas is returning to singing reality show 'The Voice' this season as a coach, which will be celebrating its 10th year on the air. The 20th season will premiere on March 1.

The actor's upcoming film 'Chaos Walking' is also set to be released next month, premiering on March 5.