Filhall 2- Mohabbat: Akshay Kumar shares FIRST LOOK of the song with Nupur Sanon

Filhall 2- Mohabbat song: Akshay Kumar shares FIRST LOOK of the song with Nupur Sanon

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar finally treated his fans with the first look of his much-awaited music video. Filhall 2. The actor broke many records when he starred in his first music video of B Praak's song Filhall. It has crossed over 1 billion views on YouTube and fans have been waiting for the sequel. Sharing the first look, Akshay revealed that the song will be called 'Filhall 2- Mohabbat.' In the first poster, Akshay can be seen seated on a bike while Nupur Sanon embraces him from the back. The duo looks gorgeous, complementing each other. The teaser of the song will be out on June 30th.

Akshay Kumar promised that Filhall 2- Mohabbat will touch your souls. He wrote, "And the pain continues… If Filhall touched your heart, Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat will touch your soul... Here’s the first look. Stay tuned, teaser releasing on 30th June!."

Nupur Sanon also shared the poster and said, "Woh Kehte hain ki bohot bohot bohot intezaar ka phal FILHAAL 2 hota hai!!Taiyaar ho jayiye humse Mohabbat karne ke liye!! And the pain continues..." While singer B Praak said, "Arahe Hai Hum Lekar Mohabbat Ka Dard Phir Se #Filhaal2Mohabbat Teaser Releasing On 30th June I’m Really Too Excited But Nervous Also"

For the unversed, Filhall song video featured Akshay Kumar as a Punjabi man in love with Nupur's character, and narrates how their love story had a tragic end. Composed by Jaani, Filhall emerged as one of the most popular singles of 2019 after it was launched in November.

Check out Filhall song here-

Filhall marked Akshay's music video debut, and Nupur's entry into the world of show business. Akshay also produced the song through his banner Cape of Good films.

Talking about her experience of working with Akshay Kumar, Nupur had said, “It was my first acting assignment, and that too with such a big star, so I had butterflies in my stomach. I was nervous on the first day of the shoot as I had not met Akshay even socially before. But he was warm, and we bonded over our Punjabi connect. I kept on asking him questions on how to go about it. He calmly told me, you are doing good, if I think I need to guide you, I will.”