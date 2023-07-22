BLACKPINK Jisoo’ Flower to EXO Kai’s Rover: K-Pop tracks that made our jaws drop this year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE K-Pop tracks that made our jaws drop this year

K-pop is known for its captivating group performances, but many group members have also shown off their individual skills on solo tracks. This year has been no exception, and several idols from much-loved K-pop groups have made solo comebacks or debuts in 2023, impressing us with their individual talents and their ability to stand out on their own.

Below are seven such solo songs that were so powerful they made our jaws drop. Get ready to watch these artists shine!

1. EXO’s Kai-Rover

The song “Rover” is all about someone ignoring society’s expectations of them and embracing life as a “wanderer.” Its lyrics invite listeners to embrace this novel freedom—an amazingly powerful message. “Rover” proclaims a brand-new existence that is unfathomable yet thrilling—and need we say that the song leaves ample room for the kind of jaw-dropping performance that Kai is known for?

2. BTS’ Jimin- Like Crazy

This synthesizer pop single numbs the senses with its lyrics and haunting melody. These two elements alone make “Like Crazy,” the title track from Jimin’s solo debut album, completely jaw-dropping. “Like Crazy” talks about the loss of a significant other as a relationship ends. Instead of facing the truth, however, this record-setting song expresses the desire to ignore reality. The metallic and classic 1980s sound helps listeners escape into a dream world that provides the awe of an alternate reality.

3. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo- Flower

Pop, dance, and trap genres are all present in this stunning gift of a song. Lyrically, “FLOWER” describes conquering an unhealthy relationship: the only thing someone leaves behind is the scent of a flower. The lyrics showcase a boldness toward walking away from bad relationships that is downright impressive: we are often anxious to leave negativity behind, but sometimes it takes real strength to do so.

4. NCT’s Mark- Golden Hour

“Golden Hour” made our jaws drop for being simultaneously a proud anthem and a hilarious inside joke: Mark jokes about his viral online moment, a failed cooking attempt that was shown to famous chef Gordon Ramsey. Mark’s strong self-confidence and ability to make fun of himself are enviable. The single is categorized in the hip-hop genre with its impactful guitar and drum sounds. And yes—Gordon Ramsey did respond to Mark’s shoutout!

5. BIGBANG’s Taeyang- Seed

This piano ballad is simplistic yet beautiful: the melody is calming, and the song’s message is something everyone can relate to. “Seed” is all about looking back at the sentimental past and acknowledging the longing to move forward. The song touches on a new beginning and the birth of new things, all while wanting to stay by someone’s side. “Seed” is jaw-droppingly gorgeous for its realistic portrayal of human emotions, and Taeyang does an amazing job with this masterpiece.

6.GOT7’s Jinyoung- Cotton Candy

Jinyoung made our jaws drop with his incredible songwriting and silky-smooth vocals in “Cotton Candy.” The song talks about his affection for the people who openly love and support him as he professes how much joy they bring him and requests that they stay by his side. “Cotton Candy” is a pop single that blends piano, bass, and synthesizer sounds, all while displaying Jinyoung’s amazing talents. He can express his feelings so effortlessly through music.

