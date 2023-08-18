AP Dhillon First Of A Kind review: An amazing and inspiring journey captured in episodes

AP Dhillon First Of A Kind review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: AP Dhillon First Of A Kind

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: Aug 18, 2023

Aug 18, 2023 Director: Jay Ahmed

Genre: Documentary Series

'AP Dhillon First of a Kind' season 1 has been released today i.e. on 18th August on Amazon Prime. The four-episode series is based on the real-life of Punjabi pop singer AP Dhillon. It highlights important and specific details related to AP Dhillon's life, which even his die-hard fans would hardly know about.

This music documentary, which takes a closer look at the life of AP Dhillon, shows him more than just as a musician and icon. The entire focus of this story of the singer-rapper is to show how he is as behind the camera. The series shows how he climbed the popularity ladder by staying down to earth. Jay Ahmed's series clearly shows how a boy from Gurdaspur came out of Punjab and became a recognised face across the world. It was shown in the series how he left the streets of Punjab and reached Canada and dedicated himself to music there. This journey to stardom has been shown in a very exciting way.

Storyline

Based on the life of AP Dhillon, the four-episode series initially had a very focused approach, showcasing the tremendous success of the pop star. The episodes depict a boy with personal problems and ignorance who overcomes all odds and rises to stardom. Emotional moments were not shown very finely, which was a major drawback. The series could have been better if AP Dhillon shared some intimate moments related to his personal life with people. There was little focus on his private life in the series.

Love for Sidhu Moose Wala

Even after becoming a big name by performing at famous venues like Rogers Arena in Vancouver and prestigious festivals like Lollapalooza India, AP Dhillon remained down to earth, his demeanor didn't change and he always tried to live up to his standards. Wanted to give something better to the people, his humility and respect for others is reflected throughout the documentary. A direct example of this is her love for singer Sidhu Moose Wala, shown in the series.

All the four episodes focus on AP Dhillon's special bond with some people. Especially those people who stood by him in his musical journey. Their relationship is beautifully portrayed. These special people include Gurinder Gill, lyricist Shinda Kahlon and producer Gminxr. His emotional bond with Kevin and Harman Atwal and more. Both these persons see to the management of his musical endeavors. The different way of connecting with these people gives an emotional angle to the series.

The story of Amritpal Singh Dhillon, a simpleton from Gurdaspur, a small village in Punjab, moves forward with unbreakable friendships with Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon and Gminxar. From uploading the successful track 'Fake' on YouTube to gaining popularity with 'Brown Munde', one can see the persistence with which he persevered.

AP Dhillon talks about his struggles in the personal moments documentary missing from the series. He talks about the role of his father and grandmother in shaping his life. You can get very emotional seeing his relationship with his family. After seeing this moment, curiosity will definitely arise in your mind to know more about them. Along with this, seeing their struggles, you will also feel sympathy. Apart from a small part of personal life, nothing special is seen in the series. This is the most negative point of the series. Those who want to know in detail about the life of AP Dhillon will be disappointed. The series does not open any special pages of AP Dhillon's life except the musical journey.