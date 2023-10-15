Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki and wife Katie Saunders attend his sister's wedding | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Song Joong Ki and wife Katie Saunders

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki and Katie Lousi Saunders were recently seen attending the wedding of Song Joong Ki's wedding in Seoul. This is the first the couple has appeared after giving birth to his first son in June this year. In a rare appearance, Katy attracted attention with her attractive beauty and visible growth after giving birth. Song Joong Ki also fascinated fans with his impressive age-hacking visual through photos taken with a regular camera.

In the pictures, at the wedding ceremony, Katy was seen in a co-ord set with a long, matching coat. She finished off with a black handbag and black stilettos. Song Joong Ki looked dapper in a black suit, paired with a crisp white shirt. A video of them entering the wedding venue is also going viral on social media. Reacting to the photos, a fan wrote, "Joong Ki's wife is so pretty and they look so happy together. Literally the cutest parents ever.". Another wrote, "They are so lovely and he's so into her". "She's so pretty! They look so together".

On January 30, 2023, Song Joong Ki announced through his fan cafe that he had married his British-Colombian girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders, a former actress who was already pregnant with their first child. On June 14, Saunders gave birth to a son at a hospital in Rome. Song Joong Ki was previously married to Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo in a private ceremony on October 31, 2017. On June 26, 2019, the couple announced their divorce.

Song Joong Ki made his debut in the historical coming-of-age drama titled Sungkyunkwan Scandal in 2010 and the variety show Running Man as one of the original cast members. He has starred in popular series including The Innocent Man, Descendants of Sun, Arthdal Chronicles, Vincenzo, and Reborn Rich among others.

