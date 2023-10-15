Bigg Boss 17: When and where to watch, housemates' list, and more about Salman Khan's show ahead of premiere

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan returns as host in Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan is all set to return to television with another new season of popular reality show, Bigg Boss. The show is quite popular due to several reasons including, controversial celebrities, fights and tussles between housemates, and new and interesting twists, introduced by its makers each week. BB17 has been in the news ever since the makers of the show announced the new season and its premiere date. So, ahead of its premiere tonight, here are all the important details about the 17th season you need to know.

When and where to watch?

The Salman Khan-hosted show is returning with the 17th installment on Sunday, October 15. It will be aired on Colors TV at 10 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm on weekends, which will be Salman's special episodes and are known as 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. Fans can also watch their favourite show on the OTT platform, JioCinema.

Promos

A couple of promos for the upcoming season were dropped recently by its makers, featuring the host unveiling interesting new twists.

Check out promos:

This is the latest promo unveiled by its makers.

Also Read: Prabhas' Instagram account hacked or deactivated? Here's what we know so far

Contestants list

However, there is no official confirmation from the makers or host regarding the housemates of BB17. But, there are several reports that are circulating online that include names of popular and controversial personalities. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Manasvi Mamgai, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Isha Malviya, and Jigna Vora are some of the names of tentatives contestants for the season.

BB House

Ahead of its premiere, the makers of the show also unveiled the interior of the BB House on social media. Take a tour of the brand new BB House for season 17.

Latest Entertainment News