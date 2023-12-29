BLACKPINK won't renew their contracts for solo activities, YG Entertainment confirms

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BLACKPINK

Renowned K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK within a short period gained worldwide recognition worldwide recognition with their single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du in 2016 and also one of the leaders of the Korean Wave.

Their agency YG Entertainment has confirmed that the girl group will be signed under the company for group promotions and not for solo activities. According to a report in Herald Pop, the agency said in an official statement, "Hello, this is YG Entertainment.

We have recently signed a contract extension for BLACKPINK’s group activities. We have also come to the agreement that we will not proceed with a separate contract for their individual activities. We will do our best to support BLACKPINK’s activities and we will cheer for their individual activities with a warm heart. Thank you"

Recently, the girl group received the honour in recognition of their contributions as ambassadors for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021, where the UK assumed the presidency. Their activities as ambassadors helped raise global awareness of the need to address climate change.

For the unversed, MBE is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to British society or achieved outstanding accomplishments in fields such as politics, economics, culture, arts, science, and sports. Previously, British figures like The Beatles and singer Adele have been awarded the MBE. BLACKPINK was also invited to a state banquet arranged by King Charles III for President Yoon the day before the award ceremony.

The four girls Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa made their debut in 2016 with their single album Square One which featured Whistle and Boombayah. BLACKPINK also won an MTV VMA award for the category Best Choreography for their album Pink Venom.

