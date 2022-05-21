Stranger Things 4: Over 8-min spoiler of first episode out; watch before its too late

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETFLIX Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things 4: With only a week left for the highly anticipated return of 'Stranger Things', Netflix has dropped the first 8 minutes of the season in a sneak peek. According to Deadline, the streamer also revealed that the first seven episodes of the nine-episode fourth season will drop on May 27 and the final two episodes will be released on July 1 as Volume 2. It had previously been announced that the fourth season will air in two parts.

Volume 1 will pick up six months following the conclusion of Season 3, which had our heroes battling the Mind Flayer in the middle of the Starcourt Mall, the outlet reported earlier.

Watch the 1st eight minutes of Stranger Things 4

The official Instagram handle of Netflix shared an eight-minute video spoiler with the caption, "We've given you the first 8 min of season 4. ST4 vol. 1. seven episodes. may 27th. ST4 vol. 2. two episodes. july 1st (sic)," read the caption.

'Stranger Things' stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine.

As per Deadline, the show was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

