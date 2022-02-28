Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively pledge to match up to $1 mn in Ukranian refugee aid

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BLAKELIVELY Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Hollywood star couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will match up to $1 million in aid to displaced Ukrainians.

As of Sunday, roughly 368,000 Ukrainian refugees had arrived in neighbouring countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, reports deadline.com.

Reynolds and Lively tweeted a promise to match donations made to "USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees."

"In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we'll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support," Reynolds said in a retweet of the USA for UNHCR account.

On Instagram, Lively shared a similar message. "@usaforunhcr is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families," Lively wrote on Instagram.