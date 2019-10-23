Wednesday, October 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Hollywood News
  5. Rapper Cardi B in Fast & Furious 9

Rapper Cardi B in Fast & Furious 9

It's the rapper's first movie part since her role of the stripper Diamond in "Hustlers".

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 23, 2019 14:51 IST
Rapper Cardi B in Fast & Furious 9
Image Source : TWITTER

Rapper Cardi B in Fast & Furious 9

Rapper Cardi B has joined the cast of "Fast & Furious 9", which brings back Vin Diesel as franchise mainstay Dominic Toretto.

It's the rapper's first movie part since her role of the stripper Diamond in "Hustlers".

Diesel disclosed the casting on Tuesday in a post on his Instagram account with a video that showed him and Cardi on the UK set of the movie, reports variety.com.

"I'm tired, but I can't wait," Cardi B told Diesel's followers. "I ain't gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one."

The news came a day after the announcement that Ozuna, one of Latin music's rising stars, had joined the cast and was also in talks to join the film's soundtrack.

Justin Lin, who directed "Fast & Furious 6", returns to direct the ninth instalment with franchise.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCourt issues non-bailable warrant against choreographer Remo D'Souza Next StoryIndoo Ki Jawani first look: Kiara Advani is all smiles  