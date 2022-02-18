Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness plot was revealed in the movie poster, but fans didn't notice

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DOCTORSTRANGEOFFICIAL Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release on May 6

Marvel Studios is known to hide hints in their films, movie trailers, posters, post-credit scenes etc which fans have been dedicatedly trying to decode for years. Fan theories are a very popular part of the franchise's success and now enthusiasts have decoded what the upcoming Marvel biggie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is all about. While the viewers were blown away by the visual spectacle its trailer is all about, what will happen during the course of the film was also in it and the movie poster. But many could not notice it, until now.

As per The Cosmic Circus, the Doctor Strange sequel will be about a very integral theme that appears in comics. It will be about the Book of Vishanti. As per the site, Darkhold, a book of evil spells, was first introduced in the MCU back in 2021 during WandaVision mini-series. Sine then, many have wondered if the book’s counterpart, the Book of the Vishanti, would also appear in the MCU. And while it has been rumored and theorised that the book could make its debut in the Multiverse of Madness, the movie poster confirms that we will indeed be seeing this book used during the Doctor Strange sequel.

If you see closely above Strange's left hand, the Book of Vishanti can be seen.

For those who may be unaware of the book or its power, the Book of the Vishanti is the antithesis of what the Darkhold is. The Darkhold contains dark magic and corrupts the user who wields it, as the book will eventually do to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) after prolonged use for almost two years. On the other hand, the Book of the Vishanti stands as a symbol of light and pure magic, filled with spells used to counteract the effects of dark magic, most often the Darkhold.

The first standalone sequel to Doctor Strange, the film follows the Sorcerer Supreme's efforts to deal with the aftermath of the multiverse-distorting spell that he had cast in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a dangerous move resulting in villains from across the multiverse to bleed into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

The film is also set after the events that occur in WandaVision and Loki, and portrays Doctor Strange teaming up with Wanda Maximoff. It releases in cinema halls on May 6.