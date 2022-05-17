Chris Hemsworth turns evil genius for Netflix movie Spiderhead, watch trailer

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Netflix film Spiderhead will premiere on June 17

Chris Hemsworth plays a brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti who runs a state-of-the-art penitentiary

Spiderhead is directed by Joseph Kosinski of Tron: Legacy fame

Chris Hemsworth-starrer psychological thriller film "Spiderhead" will premiere on Netflix on June 17, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski of "Tron: legacy" fame, the film also stars Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio and Tess Haubrich, Netflix said in a press release.

Described as a "genre-bending and darkly" funny movie, the film is set in a state-of-the-art penitentiary, run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), where inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences.

"There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they’re not. At times, they’re a better version. Need to lighten up? There’s a drug for that. At a loss for words? There’s a drug for that, too.

"But when two subjects, Jeff (Teller) and Lizzy (Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption takes a twistier turn, as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether," the official plotline read.

"Spiderhead" is based on The New Yorker short story by George Saunders. Kosinski has directed the film from a script written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Hemsworth has also produced the project along with Eric Newman, Reese, Wernick, Agnes Chu, Geneva Wasserman, Tommy Harper and Jeremy Steckler.