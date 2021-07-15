Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' clocks 10 years: Zoya Akhtar says time to take the car out again

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's road comedy-drama, 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', clocked 10 years on Thursday. The super entertaining film starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol in the lead role released in the year 2011. The movie also featured actresses Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. Reminiscing the movie, Zoya shared a social media post that would bring back memories for fans of the film.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the iconic Buick super convertible, which was an important element of the film, especially the song 'Khaabon Ke Parinday'. Captioning the picture, Zoya wrote, "Time To Take The Car Out Again". Using several hashtags, she added, "Thank You to the best Cast and Crew EVAH!"

The post which garnered more than 11 thousand likes, got several comments from B-town celebs. Actor Hrithik Roshan, who starred in the film, wrote, "Hahaha yeah baby!" Karan Johar appreciated Zoya by writing, "What a beautiful film Zo!! One of my all time favourites."

Hrithik Roshan on the other hand told ETimes that he would love to do another film like JNMD. "I would love to do another film like this where it’s with friends and it’s an ensemble. I remember when I signed this film on, a lot of my father’s friends were very concerned about me, out of sheer love for me. They thought I was making a big mistake, because I was playing one of the parts among three characters and it was certainly not the central character."

"It wasn’t like I was the hero of the film and Farhan and Abhay were small parts of the film. The general rule at that time was that you have to uphold the star status, and I knew this film was talking about exactly the opposite. It kind of empowered me because it’s a story that I believed in, and I thought, 'to hell with the status', which is merely something that people give you. The work that you do is something that comes out of your own desire," he added.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', which attained a cult status and gave major traveling and friendship goals, resonated well with the audience leading it to become an instant hit upon its release.

The film followed the story of four friends who rediscover themselves and their relationship with each other on a road trip. The adventure drama was a major hit at the box-office.

Also Read: Kim Sharma's ex-Harshvardhan Rane reacts to her dating rumours with tennis player Leander Paes